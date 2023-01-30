‘Black Panther’s’ Letitia Wright encourages parliamentarians to work together

Guyanese-British actress, Letitia Wright who is known for her leading role in the movie Black Panther has urged members of parliament to work together for the betterment and empowerment of all Guyanese.

Wright made the call during her brief address to the parliamentarians on Monday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Guyanese- British actress, Letitia Wright during her address to members of Parliament

“I just want to encourage you as you all come to make decisions for the country. I encourage you from both parties. I encourage peace and love. I am of peace. I am of love. I am proud of you both and everybody that is working together for the betterment and the empowerment of our country,” the actress emphasised.

In an effort to improve the livelihood of Guyanese, she expressed her firm belief that it requires cooperation from both sides which will help to accomplish this.

Wright added, “God bless you all as you go forth and make our country a better place from both sides. I honour you all.”

The actress arrived in Guyana Friday last where she was welcomed by her family and Tourism, Industry and Commerce Minister, Oneidge Walrond.

British actress, Letitia Wright during her address to members of Parliament

Back in November 2022, His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali extended an invitation to Wright to visit Guyana and congratulated her on the resounding success of her roles in Black Panther and its sequel ‘Wakanda Forever’.

Wright was born in Georgetown, Guyana, and when she was eight years old, her family relocated to London. The television programmes Top Boy, Coming Up, Chasing Shadows, Humans, Doctor Who, and Black Mirror were where the actress, 29, made her acting debut.

