Black tanks, agricultural support, other measures to bolster South-Central Rupununi villages

South-Central Rupununi villages in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) are set to receive a boost, with black tanks, agricultural support and additional interventions aimed at strengthening the region.

The president announced these measures on Friday, as he engaged with residents of Potarinau and neighbouring villages.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing the residents on Friday

Some 25 black tanks will be handed over to affected households in Quiko.

The black tanks will provide a reliable source of water for irrigation and household use during the extended dry season, bringing relief to households who face water scarcity challenges.

The president also assured that ongoing works on the water distribution system in the village will be completed within one month.

Residents also requested additional agricultural support for their cassava crops which suffered as a result of wildfires caused by the dry season.

“We brought in 500,000 pounds of cassava. It went to Deep South. We will bring in another 500,000 pounds to go to the communities along here, and also we have some hampers to give to every household here,” President Ali told residents.

President Ali interacting with residents during his visit to South Rupununi

Tanks will also be distributed to households in Katu’ur to ease their water woes.

Other concerns related to education, infrastructure and potable water access were brought to the forefront, and the president promised that these issues will be addressed.

In his initial remarks, the president also shed light on a suite of initiatives that have empowered indigenous communities with improved access to essential services.

“We will stand equally in defence of every citizen of this country. That is why in the three years, we have not only brought back the 2,000 CSO workers and rehired them, but we have hired hundreds of part-time workers additionally at $40,000 per month,” the president affirmed.

He continued, “We do this…because we understand the value of opportunity. Your communities lag behind not because you are inferior, but because you never had the opportunity and today we are giving you that opportunity.”

He said that over the last three years and a half, some $1 billion has been invested in the South-Central Rupununi, spanning a range of sectors, including education and health.

Residents and village leaders of Potarinau and neighbouring Villages in South-Central Rupununi during the engagement with President Ali

More training opportunities for lucrative careers are available to residents in these villages, while relief measures offer access to improved quality of healthcare.

“Three years ago, we didn’t have the opportunities that we have today…that every young lady and woman here can now collect a voucher for the government and be tested for cervical cancer free of cost. We are investing in the machines so that you can get your treatment right here in Guyana,” the head of state pointed out.

He spoke of the equally instrumental dialysis grant, which provides hemodialysis patients with $600,000 annually to offset the cost of their treatment.

Meanwhile, the government’s Solar Home Systems Project is also making headway in these communities, as 919 solar home units have been distributed thus far.

“In renewable energy, the household solar units, we have spent, in these South-Central Communities, almost $230 million. In health, in these communities alone, we have spent close to $180 million. In education, we have spent close to $255 million…in Amerindian Affairs, we have spent almost $294 million. For the first time, because of your support for the LCDS, we were able to transfer to your communities almost $120 million directly into your bank account,” the president underscored.

Several Toshaos praised the government’s recent interventions.

They highlighted a number of initiatives unfolding in their respective communities, made possible with their allocated funds from the Carbon Credits initiative.

The projects range from improvements in transportation infrastructure, advancements in information and communication technology (ICT), and investments in overall infrastructure development. All of these initiatives are expected to generate revenue, create jobs, and promote sustainability within the villages.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, and regional officials were also present at the engagement.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

