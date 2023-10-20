Bold voice, championing justice is CARICOM-Canada’s greatest attribute – President Ali

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has underscored that Canada-CARICOM’s concern is not just for the development of the region and Canada, but for better conditions for all of humanity.

Dr Ali emphasised that one of the greatest attributes of Canada and the Caribbean Community is that they consistently advocate for justice based on values.

The head of state made the remarks during the Canada-CARICOM Summit Reception at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa, on Wednesday evening.

“Our concern is about peace for all of humanity, justice, equity, and the removal of hate. Our concern is to end the war with peace all across the world. And we can only do so with action. If all of us stay silent, then, we are just as equally guilty in the world of injustice. One of the great attributes of Canada and our region is our continuous voice on the side of justice based on principles and values,” Dr Ali further underlined.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during remarks at the Summit

The head of state also emphasised how the region and Canada have adopted a set of values that have shaped their societies.

Adding to this, he said, “We, in CARICOM and Canada, have the greatest blessing of culturally rich society of diversity and tolerance of coming together. Let us use this rich asset and deploy it to the rest of the world and teach the rest of the world how it is we live together and how it is that we share a commonplace…We must no longer keep this great asset to ourselves. We have enough lessons that we can share with the rest of the world.”

As a reminder of how important it is to cooperate to achieve shared objectives, Dr Ali stressed, “Together, we can overcome the hurdles that stand in our way and continue to build a world that is more just, inclusive and secure for all. I want to remind us that humanity is lovely. It is only when we use the lens of division, religion, and colour to divide us, that we fail to enjoy the beauty of humanity.”

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau during discussion

President Ali underscored that Canada stands in a very significant place, globally, to speak up on behalf of everyone.

The region, he stated, looks forward to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s strong leadership and unwavering commitment, both in words and actions, to upholding the principles of democracy and human integrity.

The region and Canada’s journey as steadfast allies and partners have been marked by more than just intellectual commonality.

Dr Ali said that their partnership is a reflection of their mutual understanding of the value of communication and diplomacy in tackling the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

“Together, we will forge a remarkable alliance that serves as a testament to the power of diplomacy, cooperation and unwavering commitment to building a better future,” he stated.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau at Canada-CARICOM Summit Reception

According to President Ali, Canada-CARICOM’s engagement has provided them with the opportunity to look ahead to the future with hope and tenacity as well as to reflect on the successes of their cooperation.

The goal of the summit sessions was to further develop Canada-CARICOM ties by focusing on significant and productive dialogue about critical topics of relevance to CARICOM and Canada.

These discussions encompassed climate change adaptation, financial accessibility, restructuring the international financial system and regional security.

While saluting to the great relationships of the nations, Dr Ali said, “The Caribbean diaspora has played a significant contribution to the development of Canada…Our diaspora is a critical component of our mutually beneficial relationship, since it ensures that the people are at the center of our relations.” Additionally, the diaspora is a great potential source of capital and knowledge. He said each CARICOM state values and is aware of those facts.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

