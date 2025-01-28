‘Budget 2025 a chronicle of perseverance, development, undying commitment’ – MP Charlie

The government’s proposed $1.38 trillion budget has been hailed as a testament to perseverance, development, and the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that every citizen benefits from the nation’s resources and initiatives.

This was emphasized by Member of Parliament Alister Charlie during day three of the budget debates in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Member of Parliament, Allister Charlie during the budget debates on Tuesday in the National Assembly

MP Charlie highlighted that Budget 2025 prioritises inclusive development while opening up numerous opportunities. It presents a comprehensive plan designed to foster economic growth, enhance public services, and improve the quality of life for Guyanese citizens.

“The PPP/C government’s 2025 budget is a roadmap for continued prosperity. It reflects the PPP/C government’s continued commitment to sustainable development with targeted investments in infrastructure, education, housing, health, agriculture, Amerindian development, and other sectors,” he added.

He criticised the poor leadership of the PNC/R prior to 1992, contrasting it with the PPP/C government’s proven track record of success.

“Guyana was ranked among the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere. Hinterland communities were systematically neglected. The country’s development was underdeveloped. Poor governance left Guyana on the brink of bankruptcy,” he stated.

However, MP Charlie explained how the PPP/C administration was able to revive an economy that had collapsed under the previous regime by implementing strong policies and initiatives, leading to consistent economic growth year after year.

Over the years, the government has improved access to water, healthcare, telecommunications, and energy in Hinterland and rural communities. The PPP/C government’s housing programme has also provided thousands of Guyanese with house lots and affordable homes.

Turning his attention to Region Nine, MP Charlie highlighted the substantial transformation underway, with the region set to receive a budgetary allocation of $7.08 billion this year – the largest allocation to date.

From 2023 to 2024, $1.132 billion was allocated to villages in the region to strengthen their economies under the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

Thirty-one new schools are under construction, with seventeen already completed in areas including Crashwater and Moco Moco. Several schools are also undergoing upgrades, ensuring a better learning environment for children.

In the health sector, over 30 communities now have access to telemedicine at their health centres and posts, bringing healthcare closer to the people.

In the area of road infrastructure, over 1,200 kilometres of roads have been constructed and rehabilitated, connecting the communities and increasing socio-economic opportunities.

The Lethem Housing Programme is providing a sustainable living environment for many families. A total of 41 wells have been drilled in the region, providing enhanced access to thousands of residents.

In the area of agriculture, farmers have benefited from planting materials and 31 shade houses to increase crop production. Agro-processing facilities were also opened at Krowdar, Maruranau, and St Ignatius allowing farmers to increase value for their produce.

Further, almost 2,000 individuals have benefited from public assistance.

MP Charlie further stated, “This is what the PPP/C government is doing…The promises [made] in 2020 are fulfilled…”

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

