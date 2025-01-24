Budget 2025 another example of empowerment, inclusivity – Min. McCoy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy has lauded the 2025 budget as another gleaming example of the PPP/C government’s staunch commitment to empowerment and inclusive governance.

According to the minister, this budget is a “modern example of people’s empowerment” as it ensures every citizen, regardless of affiliation can benefit from the abundant opportunities created through the growth of the oil and non-oil sectors.

Minister with the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs and Information, Kwame McCoy

“This budget places a particular emphasis on enhancing Guyana’s infrastructural capacity with monumental investments in energy, transportation and the other sectors…with respect to the government’s recognition that modern infrastructure integral to the improvement of living standards across our country,” the minister said during the budget debates at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday.

This dedication is further manifested in the improvements in river transportation, expansion of medical services and educational facilities, as well as the rolling out of the government’s massive housing programme nationwide.

The minister noted that the budget funnels direct financial benefits to 253 hinterland and riverine communities, further empowering them to administer their community affairs.

Minister McCoy criticised the theatrics and hypocrisy of the opposition, accusing them of seeking to undermine the government’s progress to gain political mileage.

These efforts, the minister stressed, are wholly in vain, noting that evidence of the government’s achievements in fostering economic development is in plain sight.

He reminded the National Assembly that the APNU+AFC government’s abysmal performance in office placed the country on the verge of economic ruin while burdening the Guyanese with over 300 new taxes and fees. This period, he said, was characterised by significant job loss, incompetence, and financial mismanagement.

“The lacklustre governance of the APNU/AFC manifested into catastrophic job losses in every sector of the country, affecting the livelihood of over 30,000 Guyanese workers. There was a further tragic impact on 70,000 family members,” the minister stated.

Minister McCoy praised this 2025 budget for its focus on sustainable development, infrastructure improvement and equitable access to services.

“Today, Guyanese see the progress that is not marred by empty rhetoric but is grounded in real impactful action and progress that includes every single Guyanese,” he said.

