Budget 2025 lives up to expectations

– demonstrates Gov’t’s trustworthiness – MP Browne

After a four-year absence from parliamentary sittings, Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Browne made her return on Friday to participate in her first national budget debates, delivering strong support for the historic $1.382 trillion budget presented last week.

Browne criticised the parliamentary opposition for their hypocritical stance on youth empowerment, reminding the National Assembly of their actions to bar her from previous sittings.

Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Browne

Addressing the budget’s comprehensive fiscal framework, the member of parliament asserted that Budget 2025 fulfills the government’s manifesto and demonstrates the party’s trustworthy nature.

“Budget 2024, like every other PPP/C budget, lives up to expectations … And it proves to all Guyanese that we are a government and a party to be trusted,” the MP underlined.

Her argument centred on the failures and neglect of the previous APNU+AFC coalition, which saw Amerindian villages being left in great despair. Critical infrastructure, including health centres and educational facilities, was dilapidated, depriving residents of essential services.

According to Browne, this situation has drastically changed and significant improvements have been made over the past four years, thanks to the government’s unwavering commitment through investments.

Thousands of youths are enjoying employment through the Youth Entrepreneurship and Apprenticeship Programme (YEAP).

“We not only rehire the 2,000 CSOs that were dismissed by the AFNU AFC, an act that neither the AFNU nor the AFC apologized to us for, but we increased the numbers and we raised the stipend from $30,000 to $40,000. This programme, along with the pathway programme, empowers thousands of young people in the hinterland,” she further highlighted.

The MP also shared a personal story where her close friend has now transitioned from a Community Service Officer (CSO) to a Community Development Officer (CDO) and is collaborating with village leaders to advance development.

The story of transformation in every village is tangible, she stressed while recounting when her village lacked the basic infrastructure, including enhanced roads. Now, numerous cars are travelling on a road that was once considered a dirt track.

Despite claims that the framework is not people-centred, MP Browne emphasised that Budget 2025 is rooted in community consultations, ensuring the voices of Guyanese are prioritised.

She stressed, “Mr Speaker, I am a proud Lokono sitting among the best to help the injustices, bring relief, and help rebuild a Guyana after five years of neglect under the APNU/AFC that took us back to a starting point.”

MP Browne reiterated the government’s proven track record of progress and its dedication to continuing development to achieve prosperity for all.

