Budget 2025 promises sustainable housing, clean water – Min Croal

The government’s proposed $135.7 billion allocation for housing and water this year is crucial to expanding affordable housing and ensuring reliable access to potable water for Guyanese.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal made the assertion while defending the allocation during the ongoing budget debates on Wednesday in the National Assembly.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, as he made a point during his budget presentation on Wednesday in the National Assembly

He said his ministry’s allocation is justified and essential. It represents the government’s commitment to correcting past mismanagement by the previous government and building a future where every citizen can thrive.

The government has invested more than $244 billion over the years to accelerate major developments in the housing and water sectors.

Responding to the opposition’s criticism, Minister Croal reminded the house that the housing crisis started before 1992 and stemmed from years of neglect, mismanagement and underinvestment.

“There was a significant shortage of houses, particularly for low-income families. Many families were living in overcrowded conditions with inadequate access to basic amenities,” Minister Croal said.

Upon assuming office in 1992, the PPP/C government prioritised the housing sector recognising the severity of the crisis.

The government allocated millions of dollars to launch a comprehensive housing programme despite facing dire economic circumstances.

Minister Croal said when the APNU+AFC coalition took office in 2015, little to no progress was made in continuing the robust housing programme inherited from the PPP/C government.

“[There was] a lazy approach to the housing sector, it was musical chairs at housing and everyone was off key! Not a single effective strategy came from them.

And yet today while we are busy developing new housing areas, building affordable housing and expanding our infrastructure portfolio, these people look for every reason to complain and criticise without offering anything tangible,” Minister Croal said.

He reminded the house that the coalition had only developed three new housing schemes at Peter’s Hall, Providence and Prospect Track A, and constructed a few houses on the East Bank of Demerara and in the hinterland.

Minister Croal noted that many housing schemes were abandoned or incomplete while thousands of applications remained unresolved.

Students gathered in the National Assembly on Wednesday to catch a glimpse of the fiery debate on Budget 2025

He highlighted the PPP/C government’s achievements in the housing and water sectors, which reflect the promises made in the manifesto.

The government has allocated over 40,808 residential house lots since 2020.

Infrastructure works have been completed in more than 50 new and existing housing schemes while major highways on the West and East Bank of Demerara have been constructed.

Water

The government has drilled 157 wells countrywide, with 130 located in hinterland and riverine communities. More than 40,000 residents have gained first-time access to potable water.

Several water treatment plants are at various stages of completion, positioning the country to achieve 90 per cent treated water coverage along the coast by year-end.

Construction will soon begin on five more water treatment plants this year.

Minister Croal described budget 2025 as an excellent blueprint that will allow the government to build on its achievements and drive further economic growth.

He highlighted that over the past four years, the PPP/C government has undeniably demonstrated its ability to effectively manage the nation’s affairs.

