Budget 2025 will accelerate Guyana’s transformation – Min Benn

─ major investment to push security sector

Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn has defended the proposed 2025 $1.38 trillion national budget describing it as a mainspring to accelerate Guyana’s transformation.

During the budget debates in the National Assembly on Monday, Minister Benn described the government’s investment in the security sector as a vital component of national progress.

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn during the budget debates

A total of $108.7 billion has been set aside for the security sector this year.

Of this amount, $4.7 billion is earmarked for infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Brickdam Police Station and the completion of police stations and outposts.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Khemraj Ramjattan criticised the allocation to infrastructure, particularly questioning the $6.2 billion directed towards prison infrastructure.

In response, Minister Benn reminded the house of the conditions of the prisons during Ramjattan’s tenure as minister responsible for the sector.

“Under the honourable Ramjattan’s tenure men were sleeping under tents in the open air, open to the weather…The honourable member never visited. The most jailbreaks and the most fires occurred under his watch and he comes here to tell us about the prison. Shameless,” the home affairs minister stated.

He disclosed that modern police stations are also under construction in Anns Grove, Mabaruma and Lethem to strengthen law enforcement infrastructure nationwide.

The minister said $262 million has been directed toward acquiring vehicles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), drones and other equipment to enhance security in the hinterland and coastal areas.

These strategic investments have yielded significant results, including a 12.2 per cent reduction in serious crimes over the past year.

Enhanced police operations also led to over 1,500 domestic violence cases being reported, with 167 convictions in 2024, alongside 1,463 narcotic seizures resulting in 77 arrests and convictions.

Minister Benn highlighted the collaborative efforts with CARICOM and international partners to combat transnational organised crime, drug trafficking, and arms smuggling.

He also underscored the government’s commitment to safeguarding Guyana’s sovereignty, particularly in light of the controversy with Venezuela.

Enhanced surveillance, intelligence gathering, and community policing remain central to these efforts, he emphasised.

He appealed to the opposition to support budget 2025 to advance Guyana’s development agenda since national progress requires collective effort.

