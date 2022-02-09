Budget for Region 4 birthed from wide consultation

The increased budget for Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica), was birthed from a wide range of consultations, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, said Wednesday.

He was at the time addressing the Committee of Supply, during the consideration of the estimates for his ministry.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP

Region Four’s budget is a massive $9.8 billion, almost a billion dollars increase from the 2021 budget of $8.9 billion.

“This is not the budget of the Regional Chairman of Region Four. This increase of nearly a billion dollars, came from consultation with the people of Region Four. That is why we said this is a people centered budget, this is a people driven budget and for all the noise that is coming from the opposition, for the first time in the history of this country, Region Four’s budget is over $9.8 billion.”

The minister’s response came on the heel of allegations that the Regional Chairman of Region Four was not included in the budget planning. On the contrary, Minister Dharamlall pointed out that efforts were made to involve the Regional Chairman and members of the Parliamentary Opposition, but they proved futile.

“The Regional Chairman of Region Four went to the Ministry of Finance in a budget meeting and refused to make a contribution.

The honourable Christopher Jones and others turned up at the RDC when the APNU/AFC councillors wanted to move a vote of no confidence against the Regional Chairman of Region Number Four, which in that same meeting to discuss the budget. So, they are the only ones responsible for their own cheer, not being able to be part of the process.”

Minister Dharamlall noted that the budgeted sum will bring massive development to the region.