Building Procurement Skills: Public Procurement Commission Extends its Training to Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni)

In a strategic move to improve procurement practices and promote accountability, the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) expanded its outreach to Region 7 with a comprehensive training session held on June 14, 2024, at Bartica Learning and Resource Centre.

The training session drew a diverse group of 30 participants from various sectors, including members of the Regional Executive Office (REO), Regional Tender Board, evaluators, engineers, and Town Council members. Attendees also included procurement staff, personnel from multiple regional and municipal departments such as accounts, procurement, planning, and health, as well as representatives from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The training session covered a diverse range of topics relevant to the commission’s operations and the procurement process, including:

1. The Public Procurement Commission’s role and responsibilities (mission, vision, core values and function).

2. The Legislative Framework, Administrative Review and Debarment Process.

3. The Public Procurement Process.

4. The Procurement Plan Preparation.

5. Threshold and Tender Openings.

6. The Evaluation Process.

Following successful training sessions in Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10, the commission is pleased to announce a favourable response from Region 7, which recently benefited from a procurement training conducted by the commission. The positive feedback from Region 7 emphasizes the significant value and impact of these sessions, reinforcing the Public Procurement Commission’s (PPC) dedication to improving procurement practices throughout all regions. This initiative is crucial in ensuring standardized, transparent, and efficient procurement processes across the country, thereby fostering greater accountability and better resource management.

Looking forward, the PPC is poised to extend similar training programs to Regions 1, 8, and 9 in the upcoming weeks, which will complete coverage across all ten administrative regions. By equipping stakeholders with the requisite knowledge and skills, the PPC aims to cultivate a transparent, efficient, and accountable procurement ecosystem conducive to sustainable development in Guyana.

Section 19(1) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 73:05 provides for the National Board (NPTAB) to create within each administrative region, a Regional Tender Board which is subject to the provisions of the Act. It is therefore imperative that the Regional Tender Boards are acquainted with and have a working knowledge of the procurement processes mandated by the Act.

The PPC is mandated by Article 212AA (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to “promote awareness of the rules, procedures and special requirements of the procurement process among suppliers, contractors and public bodies.” Additionally, under Section 17(2) (c) of the Procurement Act, Cap. 75:03, the commission is responsible for organizing training seminars regarding public procurement.

The objective of this training session was to enrich participants with information to improve the public procurement system within their respective entities.

Entities seeking further information or interested in procurement training opportunities are encouraged to contact the Commission via telephone at (592) 226-3729, (592) 231-7306, and (592) 226-2364 or by email at operations@ppc.org.gy.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

