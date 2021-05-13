Caledonia, Good Success residents encouraged to take advantage of scholarships

Residents of Caledonia and Good Success, East Bank Demerara are being encouraged to take full advantage of the Government’s 20,000 online scholarships programme which is being offered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Anand Persaud and Presidential Advisor Hon. Dr. Jennifer Westford, MP both made the call, as they joined residents at the Friendship Secondary School on Wednesday to launch the programme in the Upper East Bank Demerara area.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Anand Persaud

Minister Persaud said this is a golden opportunity for all Guyanese to grab.

“GOAL is not only for students who are qualified, GOAL is not only for university grads. GOAL is for everyone once you can satisfy the needs of the application you are welcome to full that out.”

The Minister said the Government is prepared to assist those individuals who may need internet access to complete the courses.

Presidential Advisor, Hon. Dr. Jennifer Westford, MP

Dr. Westford urged the individuals to use this opportunity to improve themselves academically.

Several residents expressed appreciation for the rollout of the scholarship initiative.

Mr. Ryan Pearson

Mr. Ryan Pearson said “I feel at ease that during the pandemic we could join online rather than doing physical.”

Ms. Kellena Baptiste also shared her thoughts on the Government initiative.

Ms. Kellena Baptiste

“I think it’s good. I think it’s new and it will give everybody a chance to push themselves like you stretch-out your hands for me, and ok, I can continue now” she told DPI.

Ms. Cindy DeSilva

Another resident, Ms. Cindy DeSilva said, “after hearing what the Minister had to say, I think that it is a really good initiative that the Government of Guyana is doing. And for me, because of the pandemic right now, [it] is giving an opportunity for school dropouts, teenagers to get themselves active and do something to enhance their education.”

Persons filling out scholarship application forms

The 20,000 online Government Scholarship programme is a promised fulfilled by the PPP/C Government and is available to all Guyanese. They can apply to pursue any of the over 100 programmes being offered from six international universities.