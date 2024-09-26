Carbon credits programme producing success stories in Amerindian villages

– Leaders have showcased excellent skills in implementing projects – Jagdeo says

Two years after the historic signing of a US$750 million Carbon Credits agreement, there is a success story unfolding in Guyana’s Amerindian villages who are leading their transformation on their own terms.

Since the signing of the agreement, facilitated by Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, villages have received a total of $9.2 billion in carbon proceeds; $4.7 billion in 2023 and another $4.8 billion this year.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo engaging media operatives on Thursday

These funds have birthed an unprecedented number of projects in many sectors, including in the forestry, agriculture, tourism, youth and has even funded income-generating initiatives.

According to the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the government has witnessed more successes in project implementation, when it is being executed by the villages themselves.

“These communities have shown leadership and enormous skill in implementing your own projects from this substantial fund that is being placed at their disposal. It’s a success story,” he informed reporters during a media conference on Thursday at Freedom House in Georgetown.

The general secretary was at the time speaking on President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s visit to New York, where he is leading climate discussions and advancing the LCDS model, when he made the remarks.

Expounding further, Dr Jagdeo explained that when international organisations are involved, the project tend to lag and have serious delays, compared to the enormous successes achieved.

“If we had to use an Inter-American Development Bank or a United Nations mechanism to do what we did, we would not have 10 per cent of the 800 odd projects, in the first year of the LCDS completed by now, we would have had a bunch of studies, monies being used on consultancies without it benefitting people,” Dr Jagdeo added.

He noted that more than 800 projects are being implemented in these villages, encompassing very important sectors.

“These projects are determined and selected and improved by the communities themselves through an open meeting in the villages…they are also in charge of implementing these projects,” he said.

During the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference, Toshaos spoke highly of this initiative, highlighting projects towards their progress. They also reaffirmed their strong support for the LCDS, through which the Carbon Credits was streamlined.

Touching on the LCDS, Jagdeo lambasted the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) for its continued criticism on the landmark agreement. He believes that by doing, the organisation is discrediting village leaders.

The LCDS was initially developed under former President Jagdeo, and was later expanded by the current administration, following national consultations from October 2021 to July 2022.

It was agreed by the NTC, the principal body responsible for the advancement and protection of Amerindian rights, that 15 per cent of total revenues generated would be directly invested into the economies of these villages.

