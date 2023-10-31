CASET workshop aims to enhance insight, collaboration in Aviation Sector

Aviation professionals are currently immersed in a five-day Countering Aviation Security Ecosystem Threats (CASET) workshop at Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown.

This programme aims to educate stakeholders on diverse aviation threats, their deployment, and effective mitigation strategies.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, stressed the pivotal role of individual state aviation security in global aviation safety.

In his opening address, he highlighted the workshop’s broader impact, stating, “Aviation security in each individual state is crucial for global aviation security. We welcome this partnership and express our gratitude for the investment in conducting this training workshop, which goes beyond acquiring tools and information to empower individuals for operational safety.”

The CASET workshop is part of a larger initiative addressing internal and external threats to civil aviation in Latin America and the Caribbean, showcasing Guyana’s commitment to aviation security through regular participation in regional cooperation mechanisms.

This workshop is a unique opportunity for Guyanese officials to enhance their knowledge and capabilities in countering illicit interference with civil aviation.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Director General of Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Egbert Field, Head of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit, James Singh and other delegates at CASET workshop

Emphasising technical and human development, the programme becomes a valuable tool for preventing threats and ensuring the safety and economic development of the country.

Beyond imparting knowledge and skills, the CASET workshop fosters collaboration among stakeholders.

The panel included Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority Egbert Field, Head of Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh and other delegates.

