Cash grant distribution app to be launched after rigorous testing – GS Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has made clear that the new app to help with the distribution of the $100,000 cash grant will not be launched until all the relevant tests have been made.

He made this point while being questioned during his party’s press conference held at Freedom House, Robb Street.

The GS made no hesitation in highlighting that the app launch will be no secret as all Guyanese, locally and who reside in the diaspora, will be informed when the app is ready for use.

“We have not launched anything as yet, nothing has been launched fully because the testing is going on. They told me they are testing. We are not going to launch it (the app) until it is tested and I think then they will do a press conference at which it is launched so that people here and abroad will know how to utilise the app,” the GS emphasised.

He added, “We made it clear. It has to go through rigorous testing first to ensure it is secure and that it covers all the fields, etc.”

Moreover, the GS warned against the misinformation rhetoric being peddled by anti-government elements.

“I see a lot of confusion. APNU is opposed to Guyanese living abroad getting the money. These people have to be a bit more sensible,” he stressed. Dr Jagdeo also noted that the app is being developed locally, with the assistance of various experts in the technical field from the National Data Management Authority (NDMA).

