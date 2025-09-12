CDC  Establishes Shelter and Coordinates  Relief for Families Displaced by Albouystown Fire

At around mid-afternoon on Thursday, September 11, 2025, a blaze erupted along James Street, between Hill and Albouys Streets, engulfing five buildings, including two residential apartments and a meat shop. The fire displaced over 30 individuals, many of whom lost virtually all their possessions, furniture, documents, and business inventory alike.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) was mandated to establish an emergency shelter at the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis Gym on Independence Boulevard to provide relief and support to families affected by the devastating fire.

The shelter, coordinated by the CDC, is currently housing several persons and providing meals and other necessities to ensure their comfort and safety. In addition, the facility serves as a coordination hub for multi-agency relief efforts for all affected families, including those housed at the shelter and those in alternative accommodation. Partner agencies, including the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, the Ministry of Education, and other relevant ministries and the private sector, are actively involved in providing welfare assistance, psychosocial support, and other vital services to help the displaced families begin their recovery process.

The CDC extends its gratitude to all public-spirited persons who have stepped forward to support the affected families, whether through donations, volunteering, or other acts of kindness. Such collective compassion and solidarity continue to strengthen Guyana’s disaster response and community resilience.

The Commission remains committed to working with all partners to ensure that the needs of the displaced families are met in the days ahead, while also continuing its broader mandate of promoting preparedness and safety within communities.