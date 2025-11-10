CELAC-EU Summit: PM Phillips calls for renewed multilateralism and climate action

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips underscored the urgent need for strengthened bi‑regional cooperation to confront climate change, food insecurity, and transnational crime, during his address to the IV CELAC‑EU Summit, convened on Sunday in Santa Marta, Colombia.



The gathering brought together Heads of State and Government from the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union to deepen their partnership and advance joint responses to global challenges affecting both regions.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), the Honourable Mark Phillips

During his remarks, the Prime Minister emphasised that despite geographical distance, CELAC and EU member states are inextricably linked through common threats and shared values. “Guyana considers that the present CELAC‑EU partnership, built on shared values — democracy, the rule of law, respect for the UN Charter and international law — provides an ample framework for enhanced cooperation to address the global issues which sit at the heart of our collective efforts to engender peace, sustainable development and the full enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms by all our peoples.”



He noted that the world stands at a crossroads, beset by multiple crises, and stressed the imperative to engender a renewed multilateralism fit for contemporary times.



Prime Minister Phillips identified climate change as the first critical concern. He described it as “an existential threat of grave and growing proportions.” He also referenced the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and The Bahamas, underscoring Guyana’s solidarity with the affected countries and its tangible support for relief and recovery efforts.



Prime Minister Phillips emphasised that small states remain vulnerable to climate impacts and called attention to the urgent need for fiscal space and access to climate financing for effective adaptation and resilience‑building. He further expressed concern that too many commitments under the Paris Agreement and subsequent agreements remain undelivered despite growing urgency. To this end, he stated, “A redoubling of effort is imperative to keep 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.”

Highlighting Guyana’s national response, he explained that Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030) guides its pursuit of economic and environmental stewardship through proactive mitigation strategies and sustainable solutions. The Prime Minister pointed to investments in enhanced energy infrastructure, including natural gas as a bridge away from heavy fuel oil, as well as hydropower, solar, wind, and biomass, to ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable energy.



He echoed His Excellency, President Dr Irfaan Ali’s call at COP30 in Belém, Brazil for a just energy transition as part of the global climate response.

Food insecurity was also highlighted by Prime Minister Phillips as a critical concern for Latin America and the Caribbean, with a renewed call for transforming global food systems to be more resilient, sustainable, and equitable through the strengthening of local and regional production and mitigating market volatility.



“CARICOM has responded by advancing a CARICOM Agri‑Food Systems agenda, which Guyana has the honour to lead. We aim to modernise the regional agri‑food sector, enhance production of quality food at affordable prices, end hunger and promote regional food and nutrition security. We remain open to partnerships that would strengthen our capacity to deliver on these ambitions.”



Turning to security challenges, the Prime Minister cautioned that the surge in transnational crime across Latin America and the Caribbean poses a grave threat to governance, stability, and development. He stressed that only truly united regional and international action can enable countries to effectively confront this growing challenge.

“Developing adequate resilience and response capability and strengthening our collective security must be a common cause for all member states, grounded in mutual respect and our collective interest.”



He also underscored Guyana’s strong commitment to the maintenance of Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace, and to working for the strengthening of partnerships aimed at bolstering regional security.

Looking to the future of bi‑regional cooperation, he expressed hope that programmes such as the EU Global Gateway and the Digital Alliance will allow for greater cooperation in response to national priorities. He welcomed the 2025‑2027 Roadmap as a key instrument in the implementation of agreed areas of cooperation.



In closing, Prime Minister Phillips underscored Guyana’s commitment to the CELAC‑EU partnership process and to advancing the common agenda with a view to expanded opportunities for all.