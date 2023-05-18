Cheshire Home receives food hampers, care packages

Residents and caregivers of Cheshire Home located at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Wednesday, received 24 care packages and 33 food hampers.

The Presidential Youth Advisory Council (PYAC), Maritime Administration (MARAD), and the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) collaborated to make the contribution.

Head Nurse of the home, Karen Gulliver expressed her gratitude for the donation.

“Although we have persons coming on a regular to give hampers, this is a bigger initiative…I must applaud them, this is a very good initiative and it will help with the furtherance of the residents in terms of their care,” Gulliver expressed.

Having the drive to help various homes in the country, the PYAC was determined to do the same for the Cheshire Home.

PYAC’s Co-Chair, Tracy Shamsudeen said the council realised the hard and devoted work that the staff members there are doing, and as such, decided to make them feel appreciated.

“We delivered the hampers to the staff because the youth council very much appreciates what everyone here is doing,” Shamsudeen noted.

“It is a humanitarian effort to come here every day and do this type of work. So the youth council noticed what the people here are doing, so we thought it was necessary to give back to not just the residents, but the persons working here,” Shamsudeen added.

The 24 residents living there, will soon see the kitchen, bathroom, and living quarters being rehabilitated by the PYAC.

The Cheshire Home caters mainly for persons living with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and down syndrome.

It molds them to be the best person they can, while they are being taken care of, and shown much love and appreciation.

