Christianburg Primary School to be completed in July

Construction is moving apace on the Christianburg Primary School at Upper Demerara-Berbice (Region Ten), with 60 per cent of the work complete.

The one-storey building, which is expected to accommodate approximately 200 students, is scheduled to be completed in July.

The school is being bult at Public Road, Christianburg, on the same site of the previous building.

Ongoing works at the Christianburg Primary School

Speaking with DPI, Regional Vice Chairman, Mr. Douglas Gittens said the Region is grateful for the new school since both the students and teachers were once affected by the previous structure’s deterioration, which caused it to sink.

“For years, the students and teachers were being affected by the state of the school and so the decision to re-construct the school as opposed to undertaking rehabilitation works was the choice for the Administration. At one point, we were wary about this move regarding the school’s location, but we had to also listen to the concerns raised by the parents,” he said.

In 2018, the previous Administration visited the school after the Parent Teacher Association complained that the derelict school posed a threat to the safety of both students and teachers.

The Coalition Government had said the allocated $197 million for the Region’s education department would be utilised for the school’s construction.

However, the previous Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Orrin Gordon said the bulk of that money was to be used to build the Amelia’s Ward Nursery and Primary Schools. This, coupled with issues sourcing a consultant for the infrastructure works, led to a delay.

During the latter half of 2019, Mr. Gittens said the S&K Construction and Consultancy Firm won the $119 million contract after several assessments were made. This led to the students being temporarily placed at St. Aiden’s Primary School in Blue Berry Hill.

Soon after, with the recording of the first COVID-19 case in Guyana March 2020, works were postponed for some time.

The approval of the 2021 national budget saw the Region receiving $4.7 billion, $3 billion of which would go towards improving the delivery of education. About $405.8 million would be used for the completion of works at the Christianburg Primary School, the construction and rehabilitation of primary and nursery schools at One Mile, Bamia/Amelia’s Ward, Wisroc and Hururu.

This includes the construction of living quarters at Muritaro and Wiruni.