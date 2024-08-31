‘Cinderella’s’ finest hour has arrived – Dr. Singh tells Essequibians

–assures that Region Two will stand out with Govt maintaining a policy environment to contribute to its economic growth and prosperity

During his address last evening at the opening of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (ECCI) Annual Agro and Trade Exposition, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service Dr. Ashni Singh told Essequibians that the ‘Cinderella County’ will be a County that will become the ‘star of the show’ and capture the attention of everyone to be the most beautiful of all, just as was depicted in the ancient folklore. The Senior Minister gave this assurance while addressing hundreds of visitors and residents gathered at the event being held at the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School Ground. Using the original Cinderella fairytale as an analogy, the Senior Minister also assured residents of the Region and the County that Government is committed to continuing to invest aggressively in Region Two and to maintaining a policy environment that will contribute to economic growth and prosperity in that Region.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service Dr. Ashni Singh

“I want to give you that commitment. And I want also to say to you that we salute and congratulate all the Region Two business persons who, recognising the brilliant future that lies ahead, are investing in Region Two, whether it is in a farm, whether it is an agro-processing business, whether it is in a tourism establishment like a hotel, whether it is in a restaurant or a transportation company, we want to salute every single Essequibo private sector operator in Region Two who are raising their own Capital,” the Senior Minister added.

Then, while listing the success the Region has experienced through various investments by Government in the areas of agriculture, education, tourism and other sectors and through partnerships with the private sector, Dr. Singh outlined the potential of the Region for even more prosperity and economic growth as its hour ‘has arrived’.

“In this era of transformation and prosperity for our country, Essequibo, historically known as the Cinderella County of Guyana, its hour has finally arrived…if you consider the vast and rich endowment of Essequibo, its vast natural resources, if I can focus in particular on Region Two, which is only, of course, a subset of Essequibo, its vast potential to be a food producing capital of Guyana,” Dr. Singh explained.

The Senior Minister recalled some of the major investments Government has already made in Region Two, including through an innovative partnership for the construction of two agro-processing facilities in the Region which are now used by the private sector and farmers in the Region to make green seasonings, pepper sauces, spices and other condiments and used for bottling and packaging; investment to bring more land into cultivation through improved drainage and irrigation as well as the dredging of the mouth of the Pomeroon River which commenced and has been providing relief to residents and farmers in the Region. He also highlighted the investments Government has made in education through the construction of schools (such as the new Abram Zuil Secondary School), as he recognized the students attending schools on the Essequibo Coast who have been excelling in Guyana and throughout the Caribbean.

“We must make no mistake of the reality that economic developments in the rest of the country will generate prosperity in every other region. Today, you have Guyanese persons travelling from every region coming to visit Region Two to enjoy the beauty of the Region, whether it is to go to Mainstay, whether it is to go to Capoey, whether it is to go to a regatta, whether it is to simply visit the Essequibo Coast,” Dr. Singh posited, pointing out the fact that the County is the major tourism capital of Guyana. He also reminded them of the Region’s tourism potential and its continuous attraction and contributions to the rest of the country. The Senior Minister went on to highlight the $1.5 Billion in private investment in the form of three new hotels under construction in the Region which will add another 150 hotel rooms to the country’s existing stock.

The ECCI has estimated that about 22,000 visitors will grace this 2024 Agro and Trade Expo slated to continue and conclude today in Region Two.

