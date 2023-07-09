Citrus Grove residents benefit from black water tanks

Six residents of Citrus Grove in the Port Kaituma Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) will benefit from improved access to potable water as the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs delivered water tanks to the community on Saturday.

This falls under the Presidential Grant programme that is being rolled out by the ministry.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

Minister Pauline Sukhai accompanied by Project Coordinator, Besham Ramsaywack handed over the black tanks in the presence of Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and Regional Executive Officer (REO), Tikaram Bisesar and the Community Development Council’s Chairperson, Anita Clementson.

Residents have expressed appreciation to the government for providing these tanks, which will assist them tremendously in their daily lives.

One such resident is Leonard Smarty, who said, “I can remember years ago, we had many things in this area and suddenly it stopped but I hope that this one will continue and our community will be better off than it was before.”

Leonard Smart, resident of Citrus Grove

The CDC Chairperson added, “ I want to thank the government, especially the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs for giving us these things through the Presidential Grant 2023.”

Simeon Joseph, another resident, expressed, “I am grateful, I am thankful for what the government has been doing. I trust that they will continue to support our village.”

Resident, Simeon Joseph

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the lives of every Guyanese including the Amerindians.

She reminded that the government is aiming to increase potable water coverage to 100 per cent by the year 2025.

“In the meantime we have to support the harvesting of rain-water, we have to ensure that the water system expands and that there is a reliable source of safe water for our residents,” the minister stated.

She also informed residents that the same level of development that is taking place in Region One, is also taking place in the other administrative regions of Guyana.

These include improved health infrastructure, expanding access to education, providing transportation for the student population , training programmes for everyone and improved infrastructure for residents across Guyana.

“It’s a combination of support systems that exist and a combination of sectors that are investing together at various times, various levels but it all ends into a more positive and improved service to the people,” she added.

The minister also thanked the residents for recognising the government’s efforts.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

