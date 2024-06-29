Close to $2B being invested to boost potable water access in Region Two

The government is investing a minimum of $2 billion to boost treated water coverage in Region Two, demonstrating the government’s mandate to provide potable water to every household by 2025.

This was underscored by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, during a site inspection of the Onderneeming water treatment plant, on Friday.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during remarks at the Onderneeming water treatment plant

He was accompanied by Regional Chairperson Vilma DaSilva along with other officials.

“Now, more than ever, we are injecting [funds] in the water sector…We are investing a minimum of $2 billion on a new treatment plant that is currently being constructed at Onderneeming and the well that is being drilled there,” he underlined.

The government is investing heavily in the construction of water treatment plants and potable wells to ensure that 90 per cent of the coastland has access to treated water, by the end of 2025.

Already, 75 per cent of the works have been completed on the $1.18 billion treatment plant.

When completed, it will service more than 4,000 households from Supenaam to Taymouth Manor.

“We have also been investing in new transmission mains. We are drilling a number of wells. We are upgrading our system and the new main lines. We have about $977 million that is being invested here in this region,” Minister Croal disclosed.

Ongoing works on the Onderneeming water treatment plant

Also, construction works are set to commence before year-end on a new treatment plant at Maria’s Delight, to service residents from Charity to Queenstown.

The government is also committed to ensuring that every household along the Pomeroon River benefits from potable water access. This will be made possible by the drilling of 10 additional wells by the end of this year.

Works are advancing on a new well at Marlborough as about 80 per cent of the works have been completed.

An aerial view of Onderneeming water treatment plant

Currently, a well is being drilled at Karawab by the Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) team.

Other areas to benefit from the drilling of new wells include St Monica, Bethany, Dredge Creek, Siriki, Kabakaburi, and Wakapau.

Two wells valued at $22.5 million were recently commissioned in the communities of Hackney and Friendship.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

