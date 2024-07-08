Co-operative officers complete intensive training to enhance oversight, development skills

More than 16 officers from the Ministry of Labour’s Department of Co-operatives and Friendly Societies recently participated in a comprehensive three-day capacity-building training exercise.

Held from July 3 to 5, the training aimed to strengthen the officers’ abilities to oversee their societies effectively and fulfil their roles as Co-operative Development Officers.

Chief Co-operatives Development Officer Janaknauth Panchu

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Saturday, Chief Co-operatives Development Officer, Janaknauth Panchu said the training seeks to promote broader citizen engagement in co-operatives, especially among young Guyanese.

“We hope that by providing this training, we can inspire more people, especially the youth, to get involved in co-operatives. As co-operatives offer significant potential for economic benefits and life improvement for unemployed youth,” Panchu said.

The training initiative was a collaborative effort between the Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies (CCLCS) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) – Office for the Caribbean.

It covered a broad spectrum of topics, equipping officers to serve co-operative and friendly societies nationwide.

Key areas covered included Co-operative Philosophy and its application, Contemporary Office Management and Operations, Developing Co-operative Ecosystems, Conflict Management for Co-operators, Co-operative Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and Co-operative Strategy and Planning.

Individuals interested in joining a co-operative society can obtain the necessary application form from the co-operatives department.

According to the Co-operative Societies Act, a minimum of seven members is required to form a co-operative society.

Department officers are available to assist applicants in ensuring their bylaws comply with legal requirements.

The final stage of the application process involves submitting photographs, proof of address, and other personal information for a background check, in compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

The training was conducted as part of the 102nd International Co-operatives Week, held under the theme ‘Building A Better Future for All.’

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

