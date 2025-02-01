Committee of Supply approves $12.6B for youth, sports & culture development

The Parliamentary Committee of Supply has approved $12.6 billion for youth development, sports, and cultural initiatives under the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport on Saturday morning.

In response to Opposition queries on the allocations, Minister Charles Ramson Jr. outlined key government achievements over the past years and some of the priorities in Budget 2025.

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr.

Among the accomplishments is the completion of the national sports policy, which is set to be published soon.

This policy, he explained, comes amid a surge in the performance of Guyanese athletes, including standout track star Anisha Springer, who recently earned a scholarship at the University of Georgia.

The government has also supported over 102 sporting events at both regional and international levels.

To further strengthen the sector, the minister announced the launching of a nationwide coaching programme aimed at training coaches in hinterland communities.

“We are going to have persons from the villages to choose coaches so that we can up skill them with virtual coaching training,” he said.

The government also rehabilitated 471 community grounds in 2024, with 246 in the hinterland.

Another 254 grounds are slated for rehabilitation in 2025 at the next National Toshaos Council Conference.

The sum of $1.2 billion was approved for the construction of a new museum and an art gallery, with over $500 million designated for the construction of each facility.

“We went out to tender last year for the design and those designs are being presented to us and then we will go out to procurement when that’s completed,” he highlighted.

Minister Ramson emphasised that these institutions will be vital in preserving and promoting Guyana’s cultural heritage.

New recording studios will be established in Regions Two, Three, and Ten to support Guyanese musicians who are making waves on the national and international stage. Contracts have already been signed for their construction.

The minister also highlighted plans to revise the National Trust legislation, ensuring better protection of the nation’s heritage sites. $1.6 million allocation will go towards rehabilitating a historical building under the National Trust.

Minister Ramson reiterated the government’s commitment to empowering young people and strengthening Guyana’s cultural and sporting landscape.

