Completion of No. 75, Bath Hospitals on schedule for year-end

Construction work is progressing smoothly on the hospitals at Number 75 Village, Corentyne, Region Six, and Bath, West Coast Berbice, Region Five, with completion expected by year end.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, recently visited both sites and thoroughly inspected the works, beginning at Number 75 Village.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony speaks with members of the media

“We still have quite a lot more to complete. Our target period is by the end of this year, to be substantially completed, and to have this operational early next year,” Dr Anthony said.

The health minister stated that the projects are being monitored regularly.

When completed, the top floor of the hospital will feature two operating theatres, a minor theatre, a delivery ward, and a 75-bed inpatient facility, while the lower floor will house a 24-hour Accident and Emergency Unit.

Additionally, there will be an imaging suite equipped with a CT scan, digital X-rays, and ultrasound. Twenty four hour laboratory services will also be available.

Minister Anthony further noted that the Skeldon Hospital has lacked theatre capacity for many years, among other deficiencies, leading to costly repairs over time.

Given the anticipated development and the planned new Corentyne River Bridge, the minister said the Corentyne area is poised for substantial growth, hence the need to expand healthcare services.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on a site visit to the Number 75 Village Hospital

With this in mind, Dr Anthony highlighted that while the new Number 75 Village Hospital represents a significant upgrade from Skeldon Hospital, future expansion is also anticipated.

Meanwhile, work is also underway at the new Bath Hospital, which will offer features similar to the hospital at Number 75 Village.

Minister Anthony emphasised that the construction of these hospitals forms part of an initiative to build a world-class healthcare system and raise local hospitals to international standards.

Furthermore, due to the region’s large population, enhancements are planned for the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital to elevate it to a Level 5 facility, equipped with MRI and other advanced equipment to support the other health institutions.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on a site visit to the Number 75 Village Hospital Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on a site visit to the Number 75 Village Hospital Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on a site visit to the Number 75 Village Hospital Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on a site visit to the Number 75 Village Hospital

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

