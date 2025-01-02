Construction of $15.8B gov’t office complex steadily progressing

The construction of Guyana’s largest government office complex is making steady progress.

During a site visit on Tuesday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill provided updates on the $15.8 billion complex.

“By the end of January, you will be seeing much, much more work being done on site…while not fully satisfied, I am pleased we are getting ahead and we are able to cross some of the hurdles and we are getting this done quickly,” Minister Edghill stated.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill visiting the construction site

Once complete, the building will be 12 stories high with four towers and a large parking space.

The modern office complex will be able to accommodate over 6000 persons.

Piles for various sections of the complex and piles for the four main towers of the government complex are set to commence on January 14.

The project has expanded and will now be spread out over 13 acres

Minister Edghill said, “This is a project that has generated a lot of interest nationally. And certainly, this will be a project that will bring benefits to Guyanese when completed.”

The project is expected to be completed in August 2026.

