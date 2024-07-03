Construction of CJIA’s international apron 18 per cent completed

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is undergoing significant upgrades to its apron to meet international standards, with significant progress already made.

For context, an apron also known as the tarmac or ramp is where aircraft are parked, loaded or unloaded, refuelled, boarded, or maintained.

Ongoing work on the Cheddi Jagan International Airport international apron

The $703.2 million project aims to replace the existing asphaltic concrete pavement with a more durable rigid surface.

The project was awarded to Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc. on December 1, 2023, with physical works commencing on March 4, 2024.

The upgrade includes the fencing of the project areas, the mechanical cutting of asphalt pavement over 400mm thick, and the demolition, excavation, and removal of existing pavement.

Additional works include the excavation and carting away of soil from grassy and sandy sections, along with the preparation of the excavated surface.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the project is 18 per cent completed.

To date, hoarding covering one-eighth of the construction zone has been erected, and the existing asphaltic concrete has been excavated.

Meanwhile, preparations for the rebar work and formwork are also underway, and essential materials such as sand, stone, cement, and crusher run have been stockpiled.

The placement, compaction, and testing of sand have also been completed.

The project scheduled for completion by September 6, 2024, is poised to enhance the travel experience for visitors and locals.

This upgrade is part of a broader set of improvements being carried out at the airport, which includes the installation of an inline baggage system, the construction of a commercial centre, a VIP lounge, and a new administrative building.

These efforts are integral to the government’s vision of transforming CJIA into a world-class facility that meets the needs of modern travellers and supports the growth of Guyana’s tourism sector.

