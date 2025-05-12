Construction on New Demerara River Bridge 76.91 per cent complete

Traffic woes and the daily rush to beat the Demerara Harbour Bridge’s closure will soon be a thing of the past for residents of Region Three, as the new river bridge is on course for completion in August.

According to a weekly progress report presented by the Ministry of Public Works, the physical development of the bridge structure currently stands at 76.91 per cent.

Construction on the new Demerara Harbour Bridge progressing

This milestone is being driven by the manpower of 1,383 workers employed to undertake the US$260 million landmark infrastructure project to deliver timely relief to commuters.

Of this number, 116 are Guyanese, employed by the contractor, China Railway Construction (International) Limited.

Works executed on the 2.8-kilometre bridge to date include the driving of piles for the two main towers to a depth of 120 metres, with each pile cast from 500 cubic metres of concrete.

This phase is nearing completion, with the installation of pile caps at 98 per cent.

Pouring of concrete for segment seven

The installation of pile caps is critical, as they sustain the full overlying weight of the superstructureand facilitate the transfer of the load to the piles beneath.

Ninety-four per cent of the pier columns were installed to provide extra support, while 93 per cent of the tie beams have been placed to connect the pier columns.

To further fortify the structure, bent caps are also being installed, with 91 per cent of the caps already placed.

Bent caps serve as an intermediate support between bridge spans that transfers and resists vertical loads and lateral loads, such as earthquake and wind, from the superstructure to the foundation.

Some 85 per cent of the precast girders are fabricated while 73 per cent were installed. With these works steadily advancing, there have been no incidents or accidents on the East Bank and West Bank during the reporting week.

Cable stayed bridge main tower visual progress

Once complete, the bridge will connect Regions Three and Four, improving economic activity. The toll-free crossing will accommodate vehicles of all sizes, with a speed limit of 80km/h.

Designed to last at least 100 years, the bridge will also feature the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH), Guyana’s second-highest national award, as part of its design.

