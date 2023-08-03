Construction works progressing on three hinterland ICT hubs

Construction works are progressing smoothly on the Koberimo, Aishalton, and Quiko information and communication technology (ICT) hubs, which are aimed at improving connectivity and services in the hinterland regions.

The Koberimo ICT hub which is being built in the Mabaruma sub-district in Region One, is approximately 60 per cent complete, with its windows and doors to be installed and the interior to be designed and furnished.

Koberimo ICT hub under construction in Region One

Meanwhile, works to be concluded on the Quiko hub include the placement of doors and the design of its interior and furnishing. This is scheduled to be completed within three weeks.

The hub at Aishalton which is located in deep South Rupununi is yet to undergo major works, as construction recently started.

Works progressing on the Quiko ICT hub in Region Nine

When completed, these three ICT hubs will consist of chairs, desks, and computer systems. These buildings will also hold internet connectivity, powered by maximum photovoltaic systems.

Not only will this help to improve communication, but it will foster numerous opportunities, as it will bring much technological exposure to the Indigenous people and villages.

As such, this will open avenues for jobs that require computer literacy and advanced communication techniques, among others.

Construction recently started on the Aishalton ICT hub

Just recently, the Kangaruma village saw a spanking new ICT hub that will benefit residents from middle Mazaruni in Region Seven.

Rewa Village in Region Nine also saw the establishment of an ICT hub which is currently being powered by a 5000- watt photovoltaic system.

The government under the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, and the Amerindian Village Councils has been working assiduously and spending millions on the construction of these hubs to better the lives of its Indigenous people.

