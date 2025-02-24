‘Continue to uphold togetherness, inclusiveness, diversity’

– Consul General, UN Permanent Representative in Republic Day address in New York

Consul General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in New York, Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson has said that it is incumbent on all Guyanese, especially the diaspora to acknowledge the strides made in the country and ruminate on the role each person can play in further unifying and developing the nation.

The ambassador was at the time speaking at a reception to celebrate Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary at St Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, New York.

He was accompanied by Permanent Representative of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, who also delivered remarks at the reception.

“Let us remember that a nation united in celebration stands resilient in times of adversity. Our shared history and common aspirations bind us as one people with one destiny. Let us continue to uphold the cultures of togetherness, diligence and inclusiveness that define us as a proud and independent nation, and a One Guyana,” the Consul-General said.

The Government of Guyana has initiated a patriotic video display at the iconic Times Square in New York City, in honour of the country’s Republic Anniversary.

This display will be aired three times per hour, 24 hours a day, until March 1st, 2025.

Ambassador Brotherson said it serves as a symbolic representation of our nation’s progress.

“Guyana’s economic trajectory over the past decade has been extraordinary, passing international expectations with remarkable growth. In recent years our nation has achieved outstanding Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rates, positioning us as one of the fastest growing economies globally,” he pointed out.

Despite this growth being primarily driven by the growing oil and gas sector, the Consul-General reminded that the government is strategically investing in expanding the non-oil economy for sustainable development.

On the regional landscape, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s visionary leadership is advancing Guyana’s mission to become a key supplier of food security for the Caribbean.

“Through the “Vision 25 by 2025” initiative, we aim to reduce the region’s food import bill significantly. This ambitious goal is being realised through strategic investments in agriculture, the adoption of advanced technologies, and strengthening regional and international cooperation,” he said.

In similar remarks, Permanent Representative of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett acknowledged that despite the various economic and political challenges that the country has faced, Guyana has thrived and is now on a path of unprecedented development.

She also pointed out that religious harmony is now a cornerstone of Guyanese society.

She urged that Guyanese zealously guard our religious freedom and ensure that love and compassion encompasses everyday life.

Our diversity, she added, must not be a source of division but rather a deep reservoir of strength, as it is what makes the country unique and captivating.

“We must spare no effort in ensuring that the continuous project of cultivating unity as One Guyana is not derailed. It is in this light, that our Government led by President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is using the resources with which our country is blessed, to continue to invest in our people, to uphold our democracy and to ensure the stability of our nation,” she said.

These resources are being directed to several transformational endeavours, such as expanding food production, the healthcare and education system as well as physical infrastructure.

“In this quest, we are also looking at those opportunities where you the Guyanese in the diaspora can benefit and contribute. This includes opportunities for investment at home and even through our support system such as the cash grant program,” Ambassador Rodrigues Birkett added.

The UN permanent representative also made note of the global turbulence that is posing a threat to humanity. As such, she reiterated Guyana’s call for respect for international law, and the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Guyana has also been a strong advocate for its sister CARICOM country, Haiti, in its longstanding quest for peace, and other countries suffering as a result of conflict and war.

“We call for action on climate change, while doing our part. We call for peace as the world faces the highest number of conflicts since World War II,” she said.

