Continuous delay of elections fraud trial does not align with principles of justice – AG Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, SC, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, has said the continuous delay of the elections fraud trial does not align with the principles of justice.

The trial, which concerns the events surrounding the March 2, 2020, general and regional elections, has been delayed again after reports that the presiding magistrate, Leron Daly remains on medical leave.

The matter has now been adjourned to October 31, following a previous deferment to mid-September.

Commenting on the latest development, the attorney general expressed deep concern over the ongoing delay in the trial of electoral fraud, which occurred four years ago.

“I have to be frank. What is transpiring here cannot accord with the principles of justice understood by the ordinary reasonable man. Every Guyanese should be concerned with this state of affairs,” he stated, during his televised programme ‘Issues in the News.’

He characterised the events surrounding the previous election as “barefaced attacks on the fundamental principles of democracy” and urged the judiciary to address the situation urgently to maintain its credibility.

AG Nandlall believes these delays are a deliberate strategy by defence counsel to obstruct the trial’s progress. He cited numerous technical objections filed in the high court, and various excuses made as to why adjournments should be granted.

“We are going to another election and we don’t have a determination yet of fraud charges arising out of an election that occurred four years ago,” the attorney general stressed.

He underscored the importance of a timely resolution to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and uphold public trust in the justice system.

Minister Nandlall made it clear that his statements were not meant to attack the judiciary, but as the attorney general, he has a responsibility to speak on these very important matters.

The long-awaited trial began on July 29, 2024. However, the trail has been plagued with constant delays, which has become a worrying trend.

Former APNU+AFC Government Minister Volda Lawrence; former GECOM Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield; former GECOM Returning Officer for District Four, Clairmont Mingo; former GECOM Deputy Chief Election Officer, Roxanne Myers; APNU+AFC’s Chief Scrutineer, Carol Smith-Joseph; and former GECOM employees Sheffern February, Enrique Liven, Michelle Miller and Denise Babb-Cummings, are before the courts concerning electoral fraud.

According to reports, they face nine conspiracy charges which are said to have been committed between March 2 to August 2, 2020. It is alleged that the defendants conspired during the election process to manipulate the votes cast, to defraud the electors.

Meanwhile, a presidential Commission of Inquiry (COI), launched by the PPP/C Government, found that ‘shockingly brazen attempts’ were made by Lowenfield, Myers, and Mingo, to derail and corrupt the statutorily prescribed procedure for the counting, ascertaining, and tabulation of votes for the election.

The report also found the trio guilty of attempting to stymie the declaration of the results to steal the elections.

