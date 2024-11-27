Conversation Tree Boulevard opens

— minor nhancements underway

The newly completed Conversation Tree Boulevard in Georgetown is now open, offering citizens a modern and family-friendly promenade.

Nestled between Delhi Street and the adjacent newly constructed road along the Conversation Tree corridor, the boulevard comes with seating areas and conveniently placed garbage bins.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, and Engineer inspecting the Conversation Tree Boulevard

The project, executed under the Ministry of Public Works’ Urban Rehabilitation Programme, aims to beautify the landscape in key areas of the city.

During a recent site inspection, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, highlighted the boulevard’s significance in enhancing the livelihood of residents.

He said, “We invite all of Guyana to come and experience this. The entire Conversation Tree stretch now has a full walkway for exercising, whether it’s raining or the sun is shining.”

Conversation Tree Boulevard

In addition to the walkway, minor enhancements are underway such as the planting of palm trees and plans to install decorative water fountains to further beautify the space.

Once this is completed, the boulevard will mirror the Independence Boulevard and Lamaha Stretch in both functionality and aesthetics.

“This is going to end up looking much better than Lamaha Street eventually, and as it is right now, it is one of the brightest spots,” Minister Edghill added.

Bench being painted

The boulevard provides a safe space for recreation, allowing families to gather, children to ride bicycles, and friends to enjoy leisurely activities in a pleasant environment.

Minister Edghill emphasised that the boulevard constitutes an integral part of the government’s broader plans to modernise and transform the capital city, in alignment with its 2020-2025 manifesto commitments.

