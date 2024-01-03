Conversation Tree, Cemetery roads to be completed this month

Cemetery Road and Conversation Tree Road are expected to be completed this month with the deadline being extended once again.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill warned that if the important thoroughfares are not completed within the newly revised timeline, contracts will be terminated and awarded to a ‘dedicated contractor or the Special Project Unit (SPU).

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill during end-of-year press conference

The announcement was made during the ministry’s end-of-year press conference Friday last.

“Works should’ve been completed in 2023”, the Minister said sternly but “The project is significantly behind time which is of concern to us. If January end comes and this project is not completed the contractor will be removed from the project.”

The $475 million project was awarded to Avinash Construction and Metal Works Company. This was expected to be completed in July 2023.

Road Works at Cemetery Road, Georgetown

The project is also part of a massive $1.4 billion enhancement project along the Independence Boulevard and Cemetery Road corridor.

Similarly, the minister expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of work being done on Lot Two of the Conversation Tree Road project.

Edghill highlighted that infrastructural work on the Conversation Tree Road project, Lot One is progressing ‘satisfactorily’. However, Lot Two of the project is experiencing significant delays.

Road works at Conversation Tree, Guyana

The Minister warned that if lot two is not completed, Trinidadian-owned company, Kalco Guyana Inc will be removed from the project “and we will complete it”, emphasising that “These are two important thoroughfares that we can’t allow to languish like this.”

The $1.8 Billion Conversation Tree Project which is divided into sections saw Lot One of being awarded to Guyanese company, S Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Inc. to the tune of $1,066,358,738, while, Lot Two was awarded to Kalco Guyana Inc to the tune of $830,293,458.

The massive project is part of the government’s plan to provide Guyanese with alternative routes to enter and leave Georgetown.

