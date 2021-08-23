COVID-19 preventative measures will be in full effect for safe reopening of schools

In addition to being vaccinated, students returning to school will have to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventative measures.

During Monday’s COVID-19 update, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, said engagements are being held with the Ministry of Education to ensure safe learning environments are created.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony

“We have had joint meetings between the technical staff here and their staff of the Ministry of Education and some of the advice that we have given relates to masking. So, students returning to school should have a mask on, they should also keep their distance and we also have advice, since vaccines are going to be available, that children, going back to school should be fully vaccinated.”

The Health Minister noted that based on reports from the Education Ministry, parents are responsive to the permission slips being sent out to have their child or children vaccinated against COVID-19. He highlighted that with the Delta variant being more infectious and adversely affecting children, it is important for them to be immunised.

“I hope that this trend continues because if we are going to reopen school in a very safe environment and protect the children, then you will have to get vaccinated. I’m very happy that a lot of parents understand that and they are eager to get their child vaccinated,” Minister Anthony emphasised.

Guyana is expected to receive some 100,000 doses of the US-made Pfizer vaccine which will be used to immunise children between the ages of 12 to 17.