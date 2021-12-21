Critical interventions being undertaken to support housing drive -Min Croal

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Colin Croal, MP, said government is working on a number of critical programmes to support the massive housing drive in Guyana.

Among those interventions are strengthening access to water, expanding the road network, improving housing conditions and promoting employment through community-based projects countrywide.

Delivering remarks at the commissioning of the $5 billion Eccles to Diamond interlink road on Monday, the housing minister said of the 100 low-income houses being constructed in Prospect, East Bank Demerara, 50 of these are already in progress. Meanwhile, in Little Diamond and Great Diamond, 522 similar houses are in various stages of preparation.

“Mobilisation of 140 houses for young professionals has begun in Prospect, 200 in Providence, of which 100 are in progress; and 500 in Little and Great Diamonds are expected to begin the in the first quarter of 2022,” he said.

To enhance potable water delivery on the East Bank, the housing minister highlighted that the drilling of new wells in Providence, and another in Diamond has commenced. Additionally, water networks in several other areas are being upgraded. This, he said, will see some communities along the East Bank receiving potable water for the first time.

“We are upgrading water treatment plants in Eccles, Covent Garden and Grove to increase the treated water coverage, and improving levels of services in and around the surrounding areas, because we want you to be comfortable in your homes when you build them.”

Minister Croal said the first phase of infrastructure for the upgrading of existing access roads, access bridges, unsurfaced roads, pipe networks, drains and culverts is underway to the tune of $7 billion.

“Tenders are out for similar infrastructural works in Plantation Golden Grove, Little and Great Diamond areas which will form part of the 2022 budgetary programme. In this regard, close to $28 billion is expected to be spent by government to develop the housing areas on the East Bank of Demerara inclusive of the new four-lane concrete highway from Eccles to Great Diamond.”

The minister stated that these projects are just a few in which the government has undertaken to enhance the lives of Guyanese all across the country.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues MP, who also delivered brief remarks, reiterated government’s commitment to fulfilling its manifesto promises and providing a better life for all Guyanese.