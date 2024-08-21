CSEC, CAPE students credit success to dedication

Students who performed well in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) have attributed their exceptional performances to hard work and commitment.

For the CSEC preliminary results, candidates with the highest number of grade ones include Rudranath Sankar from Anna Regina Secondary School, who achieved 23 grade ones and one grade two.

Rudranath Sankar from Anna Regina Secondary School, his parents and Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Rudranath Sankar plans to pursue a career in medicine or engineering.

He told reporters on Tuesday that he is surprised by his performance and did not expect to get the top spot.

“I had a feeling that I would be in the top ten, but I never expected to be number one. I had a great feeling because most of the exams came in my favour. However, there were a few that I had doubts about. It truly is a good feeling,” he said.

Dave Chowtie from Queen’s College and Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Additionally, Dave Chowtie from Queen’s College earned 23 grade ones and six grade twos; Pradesh Dwarka from Anna Regina Secondary obtained 23 grade ones and three grade twos; Brianna Sobers from Queen’s College secured 20 grade ones and five grade twos; and Randhir Toney from Anna Regina Secondary attained 19-grade ones and seven grade twos.

The top performers for CAPE include Aniya Couchman from Queen’s College, who secured 11 grade ones, a grade two in two units, and a grade three in one unit, and Lateisha McArthur from Queen’s College, who achieved eight grade ones, four grade twos, and two grade threes.

Other CAPE high performers include Omari Holder from St Stanislaus College; Sheridan Dyal from Queen’s College; Makaila Henry from Queen’s College; Arthur Roberts from Queen’s College and Gabriella Roberts from Queen’s College.

Some of the students at the ceremony at Queen’s College on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up Gabriella DeSantos from Queen’s College who got 14 grade ones, six grade twos and one grade three.

“I feel pretty good although I was hoping for more. I am quite happy about it. I am about to come back and write CAPE at QC,” DeSantos said brimming with smiles.

Chitra Parbhu from Saraswatie Vidya Niketan got 17 grade ones, two grade twos, and one grade three.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and shocked as well…I plan on going to the University of Guyana to study Civil Engineering,” Parbhu disclosed.

Chitra Parbhu from Saraswatie Vidya Niketan, her parents and Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

For Aniya Couchman, all of her hard work has finally paid off and she is ready to study computer engineering abroad.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand expressed immense satisfaction with the students’ performances.

“Guyana had a strike at one of the most crucial times in these children’s preparation. I’m really pleased to say that even with that harshness and shock into the system, we did not do as badly as someone sitting objectively trying to analyse pre-results what we would have done. [This is due to] the measures the ministry took to lessen the impact of that strike,” she explained.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

