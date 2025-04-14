Government takes ‘Healthy Village’ outreach to Moraikobai

Residents of Moraikobai, the only Indigenous community in Region Five, received critical healthcare services on Sunday through the “Healthy Village” medical outreach.

The initiative is designed to deliver multidisciplinary and professional healthcare to residents in remote communities across Guyana.

Dr Du Boxiang donates medical supplies to Moraikobai’s Deputy Toshao Jeff Bonaparte

It is a collaborative effort between the Ministries of Amerindian Affairs and Health, and the 20th China Medical Team.

The team provided a range of specialised medical services, including general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, gynaecology and obstetrics, pain management and nephrology.

Moraikobai’s Toshao Derrick John welcomed the medical specialists and expressed gratitude for their commitment to promoting a healthy village.

“The team’s arrival allowed the villagers the opportunity to receive high-quality medical treatment, and many of them remarked that ‘the treatment was quite effective’ and look forward to seeing the team again next year,” he said.

Moraikobai’s clinic doctor Devon Patori noted that it had been two years since the last China Medical Team visited the community.

Dr Gong Zhenhua examines a patient

He noted that many villagers still remember the excellent skills and services of the Chinese doctors. Dr Patori said he is honoured to work alongside the medical team to improve health outcomes for the residents.

Medical Team Leader Dr Du Boxiang also donated medical supplies to the community and reaffirmed his commitment to ongoing cooperation.

He said, “Continued cooperation between Guyana and China was evident in this successful outreach, contributing to the strengthening of friendship between the two peoples.”

This marked the second series of “Healthy Village” outreaches led by the China Medical Team in Guyana, with all participating doctors from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

