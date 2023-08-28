Cuban Ambassador pays courtesy visit to Minister Manickchand

On Monday, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand received a courtesy call from the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Guyana, Jorge Fancisco Soberon Luis at the Regional Special Education Needs/Disability Diagnostic & Treatment Centre located in the Cyril Potter College of Education’s compound.

Present during the meeting was Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND), Mr Keon Cheong.

Minister Manickchand and Ambassador Luis discussed services offered by the center along with plans to provide additional support to expand those services to the Caribbean region.

Also discussed was the collaboration with Cuba to provide Spanish teachers for Guyana’s education system.

Following the meeting, Minister Manickchand and Ambassador Luis were guided through the facility by Cheong where they interacted with the staff.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

