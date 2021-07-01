Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System Service Interruption

At approximately 14:22 hrs. a 16.7MVA Transformer located at our Garden of Eden (GOE) facility caught fire causing all power generating units at that site to shut down. This loss of 27MWs caused a cascading effect disrupting service to all customers in the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

At the time of the interruption, the DBIS was generating approximately 132MW of power. Accordingly, our Engineers are currently executing a technical investigation to determine the root cause of the fire.

Remedial efforts to restore power commenced immediately thereafter with the first area being repowered at approximately 14:27 hrs. Incremental restoration continued, and the final area was repowered at approximately 15:22 hrs.

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) offers sincere apology for the inconvenience caused and is committed to providing quality service to you our valued customers.