Determined mothers now certified as heavy duty operators

– As another 50 persons in Region Two graduate from BIT

Through the trials of balancing motherhood and their education, two young mothers triumphed over challenges and proudly graduated as certified heavy-duty equipment operators.

Latoyah Walcott and Kenisha Walcott, were among the 50 trainees from Region Two who graduated from the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) on Friday.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton delivers the keynote address

As they graced the stage of the Essequibo Technical Institute, feelings of joy, pride and excitement radiated through their bright smiles.

Latoyah Walcott reflected on her strenuous yet successful journey. As a former school dropout, she had never imagined that she would one day walk across a graduation stage.

“Coming to classes and juggling work and a baby it was tough but with determination and hard work anything is possible,” she told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Latoyah Walcott receives her certificate

Proudly claiming she “loves hard work,” the 23-year-old mother defied all odds, invested her all into studying, and can now reap the benefits.

Her story stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of young Guyanese women.

Latoyah plans to use her certificate to boost her financial standing and provide a better life for her daughter.

Kenisha also spoke with DPI. She said completing the course is a stepping stone towards a brighter future for her two children.

She detailed the sacrifices she made saying, “Being able to wake up from five in the morning to get the kids ready for school then back to training. From training back to work, then going home to do it all over again, it was really demanding.”

Kenisha Walcott receives her certificate

Despite this, she took the challenge head-on and committed herself to excellence.

Now, Kenisha is on the path to fulfilling her dreams of becoming a business owner.

She accredited her success to her community’s support and the government’s provision for skill enhancement.

Her sentiment of “skills are never too much” reflects the government’s ideology for self-development in young people.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the people of Guyana through skill-development and employment opportunities.

“I preach deliberately saying to young people, you have to be multi skilled and multi talented to survive this world that is before you. That is why at the level of BIT we allow for a training that a graduate can do another programme in the Board of Industrial Training,” the minister said.

Also among today’s graduates were fathers, young people, migrants from Venezuela and other dedicated mothers.

These graduates form part of the 1,310 persons who have graduated from BIT in Region Two over the last four years.

