DHB ‘span nine’ to be replaced next appropriate tide

The Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) ‘span nine’ will be replaced at the next appropriate tide.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill noted that the new $1.2 billion ‘span nine’ was undertaken by local company Industrial Fabrications Inc (InFab) and was completed in 2022.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

He said the new retractor spanning 170 feet long and 40 feet wide will enhance the DHB’s retraction operation by enabling wider vessels to pass.

“At the next appropriate tide, we will have to bring that span nine in and take out the old span nine. So, you will be able to see an enhanced retraction operation with a wider capacity to move vessels through the old bridge. Because of the damage, there is a pontoon that restricts the width of vessels passing through.

“So, span nine is set to be installed and that will be a disruption for a couple of days. But of course, there will be announcements way ahead of time, pre-planning will contain consultations at all different levels to ensure that while we bring in the new span nine and take out the old span nine, trade commerce, movement of people, supplies are adequate and we don’t have any crisis”, he said in an interview with the Department of Information (DPI).

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, inspecting works to span nine of the Demerara Harbour Bridge in 2021.

Minister Edghill said dredging will commence on the Demerara River channel this year to accommodate larger vessels with greater capacity with the intent of decreasing shipping costs. A shipping association has been engaged and all possibilities that ensure the Demerara channel receives a greater depth is being probed.

The construction of several waterfronts and riverfronts is also expected to commence this year to further support the oil and gas sector and emerging agriculture projects.

The project is being executed through the Sea and River Defence Board and the government has granted permissions to several private companies to commence construction.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

