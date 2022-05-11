Search

Digicel Guyana donates cheque to assist storm affected Bath Settlement residents

Staff Writer Staff WriterMay 11, 2022

Deputy Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Loring Benons, this morning received a cheque valued $500,000 from Digicel Guyana.

The money will be directed towards the impacted residents of Bath Settlement who recently endured a freak storm, which saw significant structural damages.

Ms. Simone Pierre, Chief Commercial Officer at Digicel Guyana, expressed continued commitment to risk management and preparedness in Guyana through the Government of Guyana. Major Benons indicated that the support was timely and will be efficiently utilised.

Residents of the Bath Settlement community are in the process of rebuilding their homes and other structures as they recently received a quantity of zinc sheets from the CDC.

