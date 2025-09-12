Dr Erica Forte, Roger Rogers among new Permanent Secretaries

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday announced a slew of appointments to the post of Permanent Secretary in various ministries.

The appointments come a few days after Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo were sworn in.

According to the press release, President Ali emphasised that his administration is moving quickly to “modernise the delivery of government services through a fully digitised framework”.

The first batch of Permanent Secretaries to be appointed is as follows:

Ms Duan Ellis, Former PS at Human Services, will now serve as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture

Mr Roger Rogers – Previously the Chief Planning Officer at the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, will now serve as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Mrs Sharon Roopchand-Edwards, Former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tourism, will now serve in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dr Erica Forte, Former Regional Health Officer in Region Three, will now serve as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Additional announcements regarding Permanent Secretaries and other senior government functionaries will be made in the coming days, the press release pointed out.