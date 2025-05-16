East Bank Road Project to enter Section C, Soesdyke to Timehri

Work is set to begin on Section C of the East Bank Demerara Road Improvement Project, covering the stretch from Soesdyke to the Timehri Police Station.

The US$75.8 million project, funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), has been divided into three sections to help minimise disruption and keep construction on schedule.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill at a consultation engagement

Section A runs from Good Success, starting at the Ganga Temple, to Supply. Section B continues from Supply to the Soesdyke Junction.

At a community consultation on Wednesday, officials from the Ministry of Public Works, contractor China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), and supervisory firm Sheladia Associates Inc., outlined the scope of the project and addressed residents’ concerns, particularly around environmental and social impacts.

“This consultation allows for us to get the project done, for people who may be affected to be engaged, and to develop an understanding on how we are going to deal with it so that we can get it done quickly,” the minister said.

Stakeholders at the East Bank Demerara Road expansion project in Timehri

While the current contract involves upgrading the road to two lanes, the minister revealed that the government is exploring the option of expanding the corridor to four lanes from the Timehri Police Station to the Soesdyke Junction. This would require full use of the 80-foot government reserve.

A recent inspection identified 248 encumbrances along both sides of the reserve, including houses, fences and vending stalls. The government would fund the proposed four-lane expansion, while the IDB continues to support the two-lane upgrade.

Ministry and Inter-Development Bank (IDB) conducting night audit

Minister Edghill assured residents that any land acquisition would follow legal and constitutional processes, with fair compensation and proper relocation.

“We are not coming into your areas tomorrow to knock down fences or ask you to move. But we are signalling our intention,” he stated.

Other Infrastructure upgrades are also underway along the corridor. Guyana Power and Light (GPL) is installing a dedicated power line to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) to address ongoing electrical issues.

East Bank Demerara Road expansion project

Meanwhile, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is progressing with a transmission expansion programme to improve access to treated water in the area.

“This is a government focused on improving lives. We will not do anything that does not bring benefit to the people,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

Work is ongoing on Section B, from Relief to Soesdyke, but the minister acknowledged that construction needs to speed up.

Following the consultation, the ministry and the IDB conducted a night audit to assess safety measures in place after dark.

