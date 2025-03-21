Education Ministry expanding TVET opportunities

Commissions $225M TVET building in Beterverwagting

More than 100 schools to be offering CVQ courses by September

Marking a new era of education opportunities, the Ministry of Education continues to launch and support Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiatives for Guyanese students.

From expanding course options to establishing new TVET facilities, the ministry is ensuring students are equipped to excel in Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) assessments.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand delivering the feature address

A recent milestone includes the opening of the newly expanded and rehabilitated Beterverwagting Practical Instruction Centre (BVPIC) on the East Coast of Demerara.

The $225 million TVET facility will accommodate 400 students, primarily from Region Four, providing hands-on workshops and training with state-of-the-art equipment.

Funded by the Caribbean Development Bank, the project will create new avenues for employment training and qualifications for students and community members.

During the opening ceremony on Thursday, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand said these projects are part of the government’s efforts to provide future generations with opportunities that were previously unavailable.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand conducting a walkthrough of the new facilities

“Children will then go into either TVET or mainstream education but they will have choices that their parents never had. So, when we say TVET can save you, we say that with passion because we understand that it is these skills that the world now needs. It is these skills that Guyana, in a special way now needs. And it is these skills that are paid right now the most for,” the minister said.

The centre will operate beyond regular school hours, offering education opportunities to working individuals and parents.

Courses, including crop production, general construction, commercial food preparation, masonry, and other courses will be offered.

By covering a wider range of courses, the government is making substantial progress in piquing students’ interests and improving retention rates.

State-of-the-art equipment placed in the school

The BVPIC project is one of many upcoming TVET commissions slated for the year.

Furthermore, by September, more than 100 schools will be offering CVQ courses.

As a result of the ministry’s ongoing efforts, Guyana is projected to soon achieve universal access to TVET courses.

This accomplishment demonstrates the government’s dedication to advancing education delivery in Guyana.

Smart classroom

Minister Manickchand urged young people to take advantage of these unprecedented opportunities.

“So, to all of you young people…the world is yours once you qualify yourself. In whichever field you want to, the world is yours. This country has opportunities like you would never be able to dream of for people who are skilled, for people who are skilled.”

Students who graduate with CVQ qualifications are considered matriculated, meaning they meet the requirements for entry into post-secondary education.

State-of-the-art equipment placed in the school Some equipment in one of the TVET rooms Part of the newly commissioned buildings

