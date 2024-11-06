Education ministry making progress with Visual Arts education

The Ministry of Education is making notable strides in Visual Arts education in schools, leading to increased student participation and success rates.

With the curriculum realigned to meet the Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate (CSEC) standards, more students are now pursuing Visual Arts, and the results are promising.

Education Officer of the Visual Arts Unit, Lori Ann Jacobs, speaks at the opening of the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Unit and National Visual Arts Fair

Education Officer for the Visual Arts Unit at the Ministry of Education, Lori Ann Jacobs highlighted the ministry’s commitment to supporting schools with training, resources, and curriculum revisions to meet TVET standards.

She explained that these initiatives have contributed to a national CSEC Visual Arts pass rate of 84 per cent this year, with 65 per cent of students achieving grades one and two.

Jacobs made the remarks at the launch of the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Unit and National Visual Arts Fair, at the Castellani House, Vlissengen Road on Wednesday.

“Based on the struggles we had with Visual Arts over the year, this is a great achievement,” the education officer stated.

A student from Abram Zuil Secondary School in Region Two awarded for her performance in Visual Arts at CSEC 2024

In recognition of these accomplishments, the ministry awarded the 15 students who achieved grade one in the Visual Arts CSEC examination, as well as the 22 schools that attained a 100 per cent pass rate.

Bishop High School received an award for the best performance, with all four of its students scoring grade one, while Annai Secondary in Region Nine was honoured for outstanding performance, with 24 students achieving grades one to three.

Jacobs also shared that 13 teachers were trained in leather craft, ceramics, and fabric design.

Additionally, about 11 teachers who specialised in Visual Arts graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) this year, with additional training programmes currently underway.

“The training has enriched their skills and by extension the education delivery of the subject to the classroom,” Jacobs pointed out.

Senior Education Officer, Mark Roberts at the exhibition and fair

Meanwhile, Senior Education Officer Mark Roberts praised the impact of Visual Arts on the education system.

“Certainly, Visual Arts has been making a tremendous impact on the minds of our teachers and students. The role of Visual Arts in TVET cannot be overstated, it nurtures creativity, enhances problem-solving skills, and drives innovation,” Roberts said.

The exhibition, being held under the theme “breaking boundaries,” aims to push the limits of students and inspire them.

While the fair lasts one day, the exhibition will continue until November 16, 2024, allowing the public to appreciate the scope of talent and dedication within the Visual Arts programme.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

