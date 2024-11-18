Eight more squatting areas in Region Ten to be regularised

Eight additional squatting areas in Region Ten will be regularised by March 2025 to create a more conducive living environment for hundreds of residents.

The areas slated for regularisation include New Harden, Coomacka, Siberian, Silver Hill, West Watooka, Blocks ‘E’ and ‘F’ of Canva City, as well as Green Valley Block ‘F’ Parcels 95 to 139.

“In addition to the allocations that we are doing, those regularisations will see another 591 lots to be developed or persons who will be regularised to get their certificates of title,” Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal stated.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, addresses residents at the housing drive

He made the announcement at a recent ‘Dream Realised’ housing exercise at the Christiansburg Community Centre Ground in Linden.

Minister Croal further announced that a regularisation exercise will be conducted in Kwakwani by mid-December this year.

This will see the relocation of nearly 370 residents from Jeep Landing, Lamp Island, and the Waterfront areas.

The undertaking forms part of the government’s broader plan to enhance living conditions by providing residents with access to necessities.

A map of a housing area in Region Ten

Ownership documents will empower beneficiaries with financial independence and facilitate access to loans from local banks for home expansion or other ventures.

Additionally, the government is collaborating with the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission to secure more land to meet the housing needs in the region.

“The people of Region Ten have no need for squatting because your government has a massive programme to ensure that your needs are taken care of. But we have to do this through the right process [which is] through an application process and you will be addressed as part of our system,” the minister said. In four years, the government regularised over 500 lots in several areas in the Upper Demerara/Upper Berbice region including Block 42, Blueberry Hill, Canva City, Ituni, and Amelia’s Ward.

