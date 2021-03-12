Elderly citizens urge peers to get inoculated

− huge response to COVID-19 vaccine programme in Region Six

Elderly citizens across Guyana are being urged to get inoculated against COVID-19. These calls came from their peers in East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six), who have heeded the call of the Ministry of Health to get vaccinated.

At the region’s first COVID-19 vaccination site located in the compound of the New Amsterdam Hospital, Mr. Ralph Lilly said this was perhaps the best protection against the disease.

“I take the vaccine because I want to be safe from the COVID-19 pandemic that affecting our country Guyana and the whole world,” he said.

His wife, Mrs. Bhojranie Lilly said she was concerned about those she interacted with frequently.

“I took it because I am a vender at Cropper Primary School, so I does deal with children so if I didn’t take it, I could not be around them. So, when I have it, I know they are all safe around me. I am very glad that I could take it,” she said.

Another couple, Mr. Paul and Mrs. Sandra Sarran told DPI they too believe that the vaccine was the best weapon against the disease.

“I’m following what the medical advice is and I’m not an expert. Their advice is that you take the vaccine and I am here to take the vaccine. My wife is here with me, just the two of us in the house who are over 60,” Mr. Sarran said.

“It’s a must, right, to prevent you from getting COVID-19. I see it necessary,” Mrs. Sarran added.

The vaccination site at New Amsterdam saw a steady flow of elderly people throughout the day coming to get their Covid jabs.

Mr. Oliver Fraser said based on information he has read and what he has heard so far, the vaccine is safe and will allow him to resume a normal life.

“I decided to take the vaccine, which would give me that time to continue to live until I am ready to die because without the vaccine, I believe my life will be shorter,” he said.

Another resident, Mr. Chatterpaul Ramsut, expressed a similar perspective. “At least the vaccine will save me from dying. It will not stop me from getting it, but it will save me from dying,” he said.

Mr. Munilall and Mrs. Murzima Mangal after getting their COVID-19 jabs Mr. Oliver Fraser proudly holds up his COVID-19 vaccination card after being inoculated against the disease at the New Amsterdam Hospital Mr. Ralph and Mrs. Bhojranie Lilly display their COVID-19 vaccination cards after being inoculated against the disease at the New Amsterdam Hospital Elderly residents display their COVID-19 vaccination cards after being inoculated against the disease at the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Skeldon Hospital

Meanwhile, Dr. Mohamed Yacoob who is the resident Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist at the New Amsterdam Hospital, also took the opportunity to get vaccinated against Covid.

“I work in the nose and the throat all the time and I have to be very careful and protect myself and staff,” Dr. Yacoob said.

The DPI team also visited the COVID-19 vaccination site at Skeldon where similarly, many elderly persons turned out for their vaccines.

Mr. Sunil Sawh, a resident of Port Mourant, said he believed the vaccine was safe and he encouraged persons to take it. “I think once I take this vaccine it will be safe for myself and my family. I think it’s a good idea,” he said.

DPI also visited the COVID-19 vaccination site at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, the first one set up in Region Four. In an invited comment, Mr. Lionel James said persons should protect themselves against COVID-19.

“I would like other people to take the vaccine just as how I take it. No side effect because I ain’t get no problem or so,” Mr. James said.

Similarly, Mr. Jasoo Jaglall said: “I would like to encourage persons to come and get the vaccines because it is very easy, you don’t feel a thing, and it’s very simple.” The Government wrapped up the final COVID-19 inoculation exercise for health workers and started the second phase of the programme, the immunisation of elderly persons and those with comorbidities on Thursday. This group, along with frontline workers are among those persons listed as most at risk of contracting COVID-19.