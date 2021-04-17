Emergency supplies arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

-Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves thanks President, Guyana for support

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Ralph Gonsalves on Saturday welcomed the first shipment of relief supplies from Guyana following the eruption of La Soufrière volcano nine days ago.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed his immense gratitude to Guyana, and in particular to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for spearheading the exercise.

Prepared for shipment to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

“I used to always say in the days when things were a little more difficult in Guyana, that Guyana would be the head cornerstone in CARICOM.

It’s almost like biblical prophecy being fulfilled. The stone that the builder reject, become the head cornerstone. I thank the Government and the people of Guyana from the bottom of my heart. And I also thank my friend, President [Dr. Mohamed] Irfaan Ali who gives with a God heart.”

The Prime Minister said the relief supplies shipped from Guyana, strengthens the longstanding bond between the two nations. He also observed that the volcano eruption during a pandemic, could be exacerbated by the coming hurricane season, a mere six weeks away. However, he expressed confidence that his nation “will build back stronger. We are not a people of lamentations.”

A quantity of vegetables sent to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from Guyana

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke glowingly about the 3000 Guyanese living in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“There are several communities where you have a significant number of Guyanese and they have made an important contribution in the profession, but very much also in trading, especially Guyanese women, very strong women.

And of course, many of them have found favour with partners from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, both men and women,” he said.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Honorary Consul to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Mr. Nigel Russel assured the Prime Minister of Guyana’s continued support during the disaster.

“All the Guyanese who are living here are in solidarity because we are living here and we are going to do our best to ensure each other is well taken care of,” he said.

He also revealed that 27 Guyanese are making arrangements to return to Guyana.

Relief items being sealed before shipment to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Guyana Defence Force – Coast Guard, Lieutenant Andre Wang said the vessel Miss Meena arrived on the shores of St. Vincent bearing her over 300-tonne cargo, after sailing for 64 hours. The shipment included quantities of basic food items such as rice, sugar, salt, biscuits, onions, potatoes, vegetables and water. It also included sleeping cots and a quantity of personal protective equipment, based on guidance from St. Vincent’s National Emergency Management Organisation.

A second shipment from Guyana is currently en route to the sister CARICOM nation, with a 20-foot container of water.

A third shipment with other essentials will set sail from Guyana next week.

Additionally, Director-General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig has said organisations or businesses interested in donating to the relief effort can contact the agency at telephone number 226-1114, or make deliveries at its Thomas Lands headquarters.