Engage residents before starting projects

─ Min Edghill tells contractors, engineers

Contractors and engineers are now required to engage with residents before they begin constructing any road in any community.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill gave the instruction recently when he inspected road projects in Region Six.

It comes on the heels of calls by residents, asking to be informed of projects that will be undertaken in their communities.

“Before the work starts in any community in 2022 with the engineer, meet the community, explain to them what needs to be done with the contractor and then start.”

Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill engaging a resident of Region Six

The move will add to government’s policy of ensuring that the Bill of Quantity of projects are placed at the Neighbourhood Democratic Council where the work is being undertaken.

“Any new road that is being done in any community, the road starts when the contractor having signed the contract and the project engineer meets with the community to have a discussion,” Minister Edghill stated.

Minister Edghill said government has nothing to hide, noting that such a policy will ensure residents are satisfied with the projects.

“It benefits us because we are doing it for you and when we do it, we want you to be happy, we want you to be satisfied, you are the ultimate beneficiaries, not the government, you,” he said. Budget 2022 which is currently being debated, has allocated $76.7 billion for roads and bridges countrywide. The total budget of $552.9 billion is themed ‘Steadfast against all challenges, Resolute in building our One Guyana.’