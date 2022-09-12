Enhanced working conditions for Annandale fisherfolk

─ heightened security for community

Government will be implementing a number of concrete measures at the koker in Annandale, along the East Coast of Demerara, to improve the working environment for fisherfolk there.

To support the infrastructure, President, Dr Irfaan Ali announced that his administration plans to install sufficient lights and build appropriate facilities that will aid in more fish catches.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali during a recent meeting with Annadale residents

“Where the fishermen have their operation by the koker, we have already approved a project to improve lighting and security and to build some facilities out there for them including helping them to bring up their seine and engine,” President Ali announced during a recent impromptu visit to the community.

Dr Ali’s commitment is aligned with the PPP/C Administration’s ongoing efforts to encourage growth within the sector, and overcome the challenges plaguing fisherfolk across Guyana.

Of recent, fisherfolk plying their trade at the Meadow Bank Wharf, East Bank Demerara, have seen significant improvements in less than one month, following the president’s visit at the facility on July 21.

There, a total of 17 new lights were installed, nine around the building, five within the compound, and three along the entrance thoroughfare.

Additionally, a police outpost was established to enhance security at the wharf.

The new features at the wharf form part of a long-term master plan established to ensure a conducive working and shopping environment for the hundreds utilising the facility.

Similarly, at Annandale, President Ali instructed the Guyana Police Force to install “one container Police outpost,” to allow for 24-hour police presence.

“Commander you will work with this community. You have two weeks to establish one of the container police outposts in close proximity to the school,” the president instructed.

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall S.C; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and other government officials were also part of the visit.

With government’s continuous zeal to promote the improvement of the fisheries industry, it has facilitated the creation of an aquaculture committee, and rolled out a programme to promote the improvement of brackish- water shrimp production along the Corentyne Coast.

To ensure there are sustainable supplies of fish and other seafood, President Ali asserted that his government continues to invest in expanding the aquaculture industry so that production could increase.

This, he added, will allow for a more stable environment and will provide an important alternative production modality for Guyana’s fisherfolk.

The government has budgeted some $743.7 million in 2022 for the development of this sub-sector.

